'Wildland fire' burns San Francisco hillside

A fire burning Wednesday in San Francisco led authorities to close a freeway off-ramp in the Bernal Heights neighborhood.

Firefighters were trying to extinguish the "wildland fire" on a hillside that led to the closure of the southbound 101 exit at Cesar Chavez Street, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

There are no evacuation orders, but the fire department is asking people to avoid the area. An alert from the city pinpointed the location to Peralta and Holladay avenues.

This is a developing story.