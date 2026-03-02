Will the total lunar eclipse be visible in the Bay Area?

Set your alarms and keep your eyes on the sky early Tuesday morning for a total lunar eclipse.

Also known as a blood moon for its deep crimson hue, the event’s period of totality — the best time for viewing for the Bay Area —will occur between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

If you miss this celestial show, you will have to wait a while; the next total lunar eclipse isn’t expected until late 2028.

Related article

What is it?

What we know:

Solar and lunar eclipses occur due to the precise alignment of the sun, moon, and Earth. According to NASA, between four and seven eclipses of various types occur annually.

During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth is directly between the sun and a full moon, casting a shadow that covers the lunar surface. The blood moon looks red because of stray bits of sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere.

How to watch

Local perspective:

While the entire spectacle unfolds over several hours, totality itself lasts about an hour. Ben Burress, an astronomer at the Chabot Space and Science Center, said visibility largely depends on the weather.

"As long as you can see the moon, you'll see the eclipse," he said. "The farther you are away from city lights, the better, but you'll be able to see it one way or the other if you have clear skies."

He describes the event as more than just a visual curiosity.

"It's t's a time where you can reflect on the connections between the Earth and the moon and the sun... It's almost like reaching out and touching our neighbor in space — the moon," he said. "Earth's shadow is reaching out and touching it, and we get to witness that. It creates a moment of connection, a much deeper experience than the typical full moon."

For those who want a community experience, the Chabot Space and Science Center is hosting a watch party featuring several viewing options.

Burress said that capturing the moment is easier than it used to be. Viewers have had great success snapping photos with iPhones or Androids by looking directly through the center's telescopes. People can also watch the event online from their beds.