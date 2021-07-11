Wind-driven brush fire burns 128 acres in Contra Costa County, 100 percent contained
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. - Crews battling the Diablo Fire near Byron have the blaze contained, Cal Fire said.
The brush fire was reported about 9:20 a.m. near Vasco Road and Camino Diablo in Contra Costa County.
The blaze had burned 128 acres and was 50 percent contained, Cal Fire said on social media about 1:45 p.m.
Just a short time later, crews declared the fire 100 percent contained.
No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.