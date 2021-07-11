Wind-driven brush fire burns 128 acres in Contra Costa County, 100 percent contained

Crews battling the Diablo Fire near Byron have the blaze contained, Cal Fire said.

The brush fire was reported about 9:20 a.m. near Vasco Road and Camino Diablo in Contra Costa County.

The blaze had burned 128 acres and was 50 percent contained, Cal Fire said on social media about 1:45 p.m.

Just a short time later, crews declared the fire 100 percent contained.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.