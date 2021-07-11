Expand / Collapse search

Wind-driven brush fire burns 128 acres in Contra Costa County, 100 percent contained

Wildfires
Bay City News

Video: Alameda County Fire via Twitter. "Today at 9:21 am, ACFD, LPFD, Cal Fire, East Con Fire, Contra Costa Fire, Camp Parks Fire & Regional Parks Fire responded to a vegetation fire on the border of Alameda & Contra Costa County on Vasco Road. Cal Fire took Diablo IC and all responding agencies worked cont."

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. - Crews battling the Diablo Fire near Byron have the blaze contained, Cal Fire said.

The brush fire was reported about 9:20 a.m. near Vasco Road and Camino Diablo in Contra Costa County.

The blaze had burned 128 acres and was 50 percent contained, Cal Fire said on social media about 1:45 p.m.

Just a short time later, crews declared the fire 100 percent contained.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged. 

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.