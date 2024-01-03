Windows smashed at Bank of America in San Francisco

Windows were smashed and crime scene tape surrounded a Bank of America in San Francisco's Richmond District on Wednesday morning, after a security crew said the driver of an SUV or truck slammed into the building.

Police did not immediately respond for comment, but the security guards said the burglary was reported about 4 a.m. at the bank at the corner of 38th Avenue and Balboa Street.

The guards said they were after the ATM.

The suspects got away, the guards said, but it's unclear what they got away with.

They did leave a lot of damage in their wake.

Crews inside were busy vacuuming up the glass and boarding up the open windows.