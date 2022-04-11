Winds knock out power to thousands around Bay Area

article

Strong winds were blamed for power outages affecting more than 9,000 PG&E customers in the Bay Area and an additional 14,000 across California on Monday.

The hardest-hit areas were the Peninsula and South Bay where 3,370 and 2,902 customers were respectively without electricity on Monday afternoon, according to PG&E.

In San Francisco, 1,687 PG&E customers lost power and across the North Bay counties, there were 1,568 waiting for service to be restored. The East Bay had 438 customers in the dark.

Statewide, there were 23,885 customers affected by the outages, PG&E said.

Strong, sustained winds were felt across the Bay Area on Monday, but a wind advisory had only been issued for Lake County to the north. That advisory is in effect till 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The wind appeared to cause other problems. A car was crushed by a tree that fell in Palo Alto on Monday.