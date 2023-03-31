Windsor Hills crash: Lawyer claims nurse had a seizure, ‘froze’ at the wheel before fiery collision

The attorney representing Nicole Linton claimed the traveling nurse had a medical episode before she sped through a busy intersection in Windsor Hills, causing a fiery crash that took the lives of six people, including a pregnant mother, her infant son, and unborn baby in Aug. 2022.

In court documents, Attorney Jacqueline Spargana said Linton had a seizure and "froze," at the wheel. The legal team is requesting a neurologist at the preliminary hearing to back the claim Linton had a seizure before the multi-fatal crash.

Her lawyer released the following statement, "The misinformation about Nicole should be put to rest for good. Namely, she was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs; she does not have 13 prior car accidents; she does not have a prior DUI; she was not in a fight with her boyfriend (she does not even have a boyfriend); and she was not suicidal. Rather, she was suffering from mental health issues that culminated in a seizure. Period."

Investigators allege Linton was going over 100 miles per hour, in a 35 mph zone, when she plowed into the intersection at the corners of S. La Brea and Slauson avenues around 1:30 p.m. on Aug.4, 2022.

Video from the scene showed the Mercedes-Benz driving at a high rate of speed, running a red light at the intersection and crashing directly into a dark-colored sedan, which in turn struck several other vehicles. The Mercedes-Benz and two other vehicles burst into flames following the collision, and the wreck came to a stop at the southwest corner of the intersection after striking a gas station sign.

Investigators claim Linton has a history of crashes. Prosecutors allege Linton, who is from Texas, was involved in 13 crashes outside of California. One of the crashes allegedly took place as recently as 2020, where it ended with people getting hurt, prosecutors said Monday.

Linton went through a defensive driving course after the 2020 crash, prosecutors told a judge.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said there was no evidence of alcohol playing a factor in the Windsor Hills crash.

Linton was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter. If convicted on all charges, she could face life in prison.