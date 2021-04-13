Windsor mayor stripped of bridge district appointment following sex assault allegations

article

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to strip Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli of his appointment to the Golden Gate Bridge District following allegations of sexual assault stemming over a 16-year period.

After the vote, the board moved on with its next agenda item.

There was no word of who his replacement would be.

Stripping Foppoli from his seat on the bridge district comes after the California Attorney General’s Office said on Monday that they would prosecute any potential criminal charges against the mayor, who has been accused of sexual assault by six women stretching back to 2002.

Foppoli has denied the women’s claims, writing in a statement over the weekend that he is "completely innocent of the conduct alleged" in a recent investigation revealed by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Foppoli has said the allegations are driven by politics, and he has made clear that he would fight growing calls from elected officials that he step down.

Also, last week, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the womens' allegations.

