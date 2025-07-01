Windsor residents await quiet zone approval as SMART train horns disrupt sleep

The Bay Area's newest rail line has found itself in hot water with the town that welcomed it just last month.

In June, Friday the 13th proved to be Windsor's lucky day when the SMART train officially brought passenger rail service to town.

"Sixty-seven years. It's been sixty-seven years since the last passenger train came to Windsor," said SMART Train General Manager Eddy Cumins at the time.

But like in the days of old, train horns have now become an issue, especially at several in-town SMART Train crossings.

‘It’s annoying'

What they're saying:

"You can't sleep at 4:45 in the morning. You wake up, and once it wakes you, you don't go back to sleep. So, therefore, I'm all off. I really lack rest," said Windsor resident Canzadie Johnson.

"Starting at 4:20 a.m. or so, I definitely heard it, every morning for the most part. So, it's a little annoying. I have some tenants in a condo here. They were even more annoyed since it's closer," said another resident, Anthony Boyce.

Transit agency waiting for approval for ‘no-horn’ zone

What we know:

To establish a quiet or no-horn zone, federal law requires equipment that prohibits any vehicle or pedestrian from crossing while the train is nearing an intersection or crossing it.

SMART is now waiting for federal inspectors to give the OK.

"How backwards was that? They had two years they were building this part. Didn't they think to get the permits?" asked Johnson.

Late-night runs also aggravate residents.

"I don't have a problem with the train. It's just the noise level. The train is still running until 10 p.m., and nobody is on the train. It's a ghost train. It's annoying," said Johnson. "I realized it was part of the process, and I also understood they were applying for a permit or waiver. So I know it's just short-term."

The no-horn or quiet zone is expected to be approved sometime in July.