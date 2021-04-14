Windsor Town Council demand mayor's resignation at bizarre special meeting

Windsor Town Council voted to pass a resolution at a special meeting Wednesday night to demand disgraced Mayor Dominic Foppoli's resignation.

The vote was 2 to 1 with one council member absent. Foppoli was the sole vote in his own favor and chaired the meeting himself, to the dismay of many irate public commenters.

The mayor is facing allegations of sexual assault over a 16-year period for six different women. The bombshell allegations first came to light in the San Francisco Chronicle last week. Two more accusers have come forward since that report, including council colleague Esther Lemus.

Foppoli remained defiant at the bizarre meeting and said he would not step down. The resolution has no teeth. A recall election may be the town's only other option.

It was the first time we heard from Foppoli in person via Zoom, other than in writing.

"I have my head held high, because I know deep in my heart that I've done nothing criminally wrong and will be eventually cleared," Foppoli said. He said he wanted residents to let the justice system work and to be judged on the job he's done as mayor leading the town. He mentioned the town's "cleans streets" and its park and rec programs in his own defense.

Participants in the Zoom meeting were not having any of it. Foppoli was repeatedly called a rapist during public comment. Other words used to describe him were "sociopath" and "narcissist."

Lemus, the councilmember who did not attend the meeting, released a statement. Her reason: "Given the fact that I am a victim of sexual assault by Mayor Foppoli and am cooperating in a criminal investigation against him." She continued that the situation has been personal and traumatic for her and that her attendance would be a conflict of interest.

Officials throughout the region say Foppoli has lost the ability to lead. This week he was stripped of his appointment to the Golden Gate Bridge District by Sonoma County supervisors.

Foppoli is elected. The council cannot remove him as a result. He can be censured as a form of discipline.