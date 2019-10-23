Wine workout: Woman sips while doing pull-ups, lifting weights at gym

A wine and exercise lover combined her passion for wine and workouts at a gym in Kansas.

Megan Vaughan brought two of her favorite activities together at a branch of Genesis Health Clubs in Leavenworth, Kansas, doing pull-ups while sipping on a drink.

She drafted her friend and fitness coach Michele Gregor to help her to incorporate sips of wine into her exercise routine, a video posted on Oct. 14 showed.

In the video, Vaughn is seen lifting weights on a variety of exercise machines and drinking from wine bottles and wine glasses — with both red and white wine.

This is not the first time Vaughan has combined wine and exercise. She’s previously spiced up deadlifting, to burpees and even yoga with a glass of tipple.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.