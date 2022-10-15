Winning ticket to half billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot sold in San Jose

article

(KTVU) – Someone in the Bay Area may be a new multi-millionaire.

Lottery officials announced that two tickets were bought in the United States that matched all 6 numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.

The jackpot is estimated to be worth nearly half a billion dollars.

One ticket was sold in Florida, and the other ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store on Kooser Road, near Meridian Avenue.

Holders of the two tickets will each receive $248.7 million, but less if they take the cash option.

The winning numbers were 9-22-26-41-44-Mega #19.

If you didn't win, you still have another chance.

The jackpot to Saturday night's Powerball drawing is $454 million.

