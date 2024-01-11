'Winningest' high-school basketball coach retiring after 42 years

Legendary basketball coach Tom Bonfigli is calling it a career at the end of the season after 42 years of coaching.

Bonfigli, 70, is the ‘winningest’ coach in Sonoma County with 860 wins under his belt. He announced at the start of the school year that the 2023-2024 season at St. Vincent de Paul High School in Petaluma would be his last.

"I know in my heart and soul it’s time," Bonfigli said. "It's always bittersweet when you've had great success, and you make a decision to discontinue it. I don't use the word quit... to discontinue it."

Bonfigli graduated in 1971 from Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa where he played football and basketball. As quarterback for the Eagles, he said he never lost a game in his high school career.

"I played for legendary Coach Lloyd in football and legendary Coach Fitzgerald in basketball who really are responsible for everything I know about athletics, people, and life," he said.

He started coaching in 1980 at Cardinal Newman where he racked up 16 North Bay League titles and two North Coast Section and NorCal titles over 13 seasons. He then coached at Justin Siena High School in Napa for 12 seasons followed by another stint at Newman for another 12 seasons filled with numerous tournament wins and accolades. He has spent the last four years at St. Vincent.

Bonfigli said he is ranked No. 6 all-time wins in California history and is among the top 30 coaches in the country. A room full of trophies and plaques are at his home, but he also keeps some displayed on the walls of his classroom. He has taught nearly every subject over the years and teaches the Old Testament and New Testament to his students.

"My faith is one of the most important parts of who I am," he said. "I've been teaching 47 years. I've been a head coach 42 years, and I have taught 8500 kids."

He credits his success to the players and coaches around him at all three Catholic high schools. He said he will miss the kids, but he’ll always be connected to the game in some way.

"I'm sure I'll miss it," he said. "I may continue to teach. I may not. I actually prefer teaching to coaching, but when you’re coaching, you’re teaching.

His lessons aren't quite done as the varsity team still has titles to chase for his final season.

"I’m really proud of this last team I have," he said. "They’re a good group."