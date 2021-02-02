With a median price of $6.3M, Atherton is the region's most expensive home market

A new report lists Atherton with the most expensive home prices in the region, with the median price for a home hitting $6,350,000 in 2020.

The high cost of housing in the exclusive, upscale Peninsula town may not be a big surprise to many, as year after year, Atherton has been named the priciest zip code in the U.S.

The San Mateo County town with a population of some 7,100 people has been home to some of the world’s wealthiest tech executives such as former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg, as well as famous sports figures including Jerry Rice and Stephen Curry.

Behind Atherton, was the Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco which had a median home price of $5,625,000.

Rounding out the top five was Hillsborough (San Mateo County), Belvedere (Marin County) and Los Altos Hills (Santa Clara County), with median prices of $4,625,000, $4,600,000, $4,185,000 respectively.

2020 Bay Area Median Home Prices

The data released by real estate company Compass ranked home prices in 170 locales across the Bay Area and down to Santa Cruz and Monterey counties, breaking down some markets by neighborhoods.

At the bottom of its list, with the least expensive housing market, was Napa’s Berryessa neighborhood, which had a median price of $395,000.