Witnesses say arson to blame for large San Leandro structure fire involving 7-Eleven

Traffic was shut down on East 14th Street between 138th Avenue and San Leandro Boulevard due to a structure fire in the area Wednesday afternoon, according to the San Leandro Police Department.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen pouring into the sky during the fire. At least four fire engines and more than a dozen firefighters responded to the blaze just before 12:30 p.m.

Witnesses said they saw a person setting a bush on fire next to the 7-Eleven on East 14th. However, officials said the fire is still under investigation.

As fire crews doused the flames with at least six hoses, the front of the building became visible along with the 7-Eleven sign. The roof also appeared to be partially collapsing in on the structure.

When a KTVU crew arrived, the smell of burning chemicals was thick in the air. The stench remained hours after the fire was extinguished.

"It's the kind of smell that there's chemicals in the air too, not just like a bushfire or something like that," said neighbor Tom Schedler.

"I was just coming out from Popeye's, and then I saw the guy lean down, start the fire and then he walked that way," witness Doug Holland gestured.

Holland said he started recording and caught the employees trying to put out the flames.

"He tried to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher, but he couldn't get it out," Holland said.

Asal Alavi, another witness at the scene, said "That's when the whole 7-Eleven caught on fire."

By the time firefighters arrived the store was engulfed in flames and smoke.

"The fire spread quickly. It was a heavy smoke producer because it's a commercial structure," Alameda County Fire Department Division Chief Heather Marques said.

Two people inside the 7-Eleven left the building before fire crews arrived. Thankfully no one was injured. Everything inside the store burned.

Nearby schools were ordered to shelter-in-place.

Drivers and community members were asked to avoid the area as fire crews responded.

"We did ask for all the people in the area to stay out of the smoke’s flow and not breathe any of it in," Marques said.

Despite what witnesses saw, arson has not been officially ruled as the cause of the fire.