Witnesses tell Oakland Fire Department man doused in gasoline, set ablaze

article

Oakland Fire Department confirms a man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night with burns on the majority of his body. They say witnesses told them he was doused in gasoline and set on fire.

At around 8:15 p.m., the fire department received a call about a person on fire at 538 Douglas Avenue in the Brookfield Village area.

The department said when they arrived, a 56-year-old man was in a front yard being assisted by residents who were trying to extinguish the flames.

The man was taken to St. Francis Hospital’s burn unit in San Francisco with 2nd and 3rd degree burns to as much as 80% of his body.

Fire officials said he was alive during the transport, but that the next 24 hours will be critical to his survival.

It is not clear what led up to the burn incident. KTVU has reached out to Oakland police for more details, but has not heard back.

