Wolf hybrid roaming near Sebastopol, police say

Sebastopol police said a wolf hybrid was spotted on the outskirts of the city Sunday morning.

Officials were contacted by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife that the hybrid was seen heading south of the Highway 12 bridge on the eastern edge of Sebastopol.

Police and wildlife authorities searched for the animal but couldn't locate it. They shared a photo of the animal running down a rural road.

The wolf hybrid is dark gray or black with yellow eyes, police said.

Authorities urge people not to approach the animal and to call law enforcement immediately if spotted.

