Woman, 2 kids found dead in Fremont home

A woman and two children were found dead inside a home in Fremont Monday afternoon, according to police.

Fremont police and firefighters responded around 1 p.m. to a residence in the 40000 block of Inglewood Common after receiving a report of an unspecified problem, the police department said.

First responders arrived at the scene and entered the home, where they located a deceased woman and two children, authorities said.

The police department said detectives are still at the home investigating the circumstances around their deaths.

Authorities said the incident does not pose a threat to the community.

No further details were immediately released.