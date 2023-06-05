Woman, 2 kids found dead in Fremont home
FREMONT, Calif. - A woman and two children were found dead inside a home in Fremont Monday afternoon, according to police.
Fremont police and firefighters responded around 1 p.m. to a residence in the 40000 block of Inglewood Common after receiving a report of an unspecified problem, the police department said.
First responders arrived at the scene and entered the home, where they located a deceased woman and two children, authorities said.
The police department said detectives are still at the home investigating the circumstances around their deaths.
Authorities said the incident does not pose a threat to the community.
No further details were immediately released.