Woman, 20, killed in early morning San Jose crash

A 20-year-old woman died Thursday morning in a traffic collision on northbound Interstate Highway 680 in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported at 2:17 a.m. just north of Jackson Avenue. The woman, who hasn't been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her car struck a sign and signboard at the scene and veered off the road. Her car ended up on its roof down by a service road off the freeway.

Officers have not determined the cause of the accident.