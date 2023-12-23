Woman allegedly steals thousands-worth of products from Ulta store in Colma

Colma police are now looking for a woman who they say has stolen more than $15,000 worth of merchandise from one store over several months.

Wednesday, officers were called to a burglary at an Ulta beauty store in the 280 Metro Center Mall in Colma. They learned a woman had come into the store and collected more than $8,000 worth of items and left without paying.

Employees told police the same woman had stolen from the store in October and November. If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact Colma police.

