Woman and child injured in Pittsburg double shooting

Pittsburg police responded to the scene of a double shooting where a woman and a child have been injured Friday night.

The shooting took place at around 9 p.m. outside Parkside Market near Davi and Civic avenues, not far from the Pittsburg Police Department.

A woman who identified herself as the sister of the victim, said her sister was driving a dark-colored pickup truck, which then crashed. The truck, now on the side of the street, is riddled with bullet holes. Her child was also inside the truck and was shot in the stomach, police said. A law enforcement official said the woman had to be airlifted to a hospital. She was shot multiple times and was said to be in surgery. There was no update on her condition. The child, described as a preteen, was also hospitalized, but suffered non-life threatening injuries.

People inside the market said they heard about three or four gunshots.

This is an active investigation. There was no motive for the shooting. No suspect information was available. Police did not announce any arrests, but said they were following up on leads. Surveillance cameras in the area may provide new information.

This is a developing story. We will update when we learn more information.

