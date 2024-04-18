Expand / Collapse search

Woman arrested after 20 years on the run for alleged torture of daughter

By KTVU Staff
Published  April 18, 2024 4:56pm PDT
Hayward
A mother has been arrested after more than two decades for the alleged torture of her daughter.

HAYWARD, Calif. - A woman was arrested by Hayward police after more than two decades on the run for the alleged torture of her daughter.

Greisy Valencia, 70, was arrested by Hayward police this week for the abuse of her then-11-year-old daughter in 2002. The girl was found wandering the streets of Manteca, covered in scars and burn wounds.

Authorities said the child had suffered years of abuse at the hands of her mother, who had been a fugitive for 21 years.

No further details were released.