Woman arrested after leading Petaluma police on high-speed chase

A 21-year-old Santa Rosa woman was arrested after allegedly leading Petaluma police on a high-speed chase on Highway 101.

A Petaluma Police Department officer attempted to stop the woman after noticing her speeding on the northbound side of the highway, just north of the East Washington Street overpass, according to a department statement.

After a brief interaction, the woman allegedly "abruptly fled the scene" by driving at a high rate of speed away from the officer.

The officer returned to his patrol car and chased the woman northbound on Highway 101 at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour, according to the PPD.

The woman led the officer to Santa Rosa, where she exited the highway at River Road and eventually stopped in the 2100 block of Dennis Lane.

The woman – later identified as 21-year-old Aleah Traill of Santa Rosa – was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail for reckless evading.