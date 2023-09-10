Woman arrested in San Francisco after stabbing, standoff with police

A woman suspected of stabbing someone is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police in San Francisco.

It started around 11:40 a.m. Saturday when officers were called to a fight in the area of Essex and Folsom in the city's Rincon Hill neighborhood.

Authorities found a person who had been stabbed, and a woman suspected of the violence in a building.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, and officers tried to get the woman to exit the building.

After several hours, SFPD's hostage and crisis negotiations team was able to get her to leave.

The victim is expected to recover, authorities said.

