Woman charged for fatal hit-and-run

A Santa Cruz woman has been charged with felony hit-and-run and destruction of evidence for her involvement in an April crash that left a man dead.

The 24-year-old woman, who has not been identified, is charged with striking a pedestrian on Highway 1, north of Scott’s Creek, on April 27 of this year, and fleeing the scene without reporting the incident. The victim, a 36-year-old man who has also not been identified, was killed as a result of the crash.

California Highway Patrol officers investigating the collision found evidence suggesting that a black Subaru Impreza built between 2020 and 2023 was involved in the incident. Investigators located the vehicle at an autobody repair shop.



