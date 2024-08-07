article

Authorities have determined a cause of death for a young mother found dead near a hiking trail in the Santa Cruz Mountains after she was reported missing over the weekend.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Lizbeth Arceo Sedano, 25, died from multiple stab wounds to her torso. Her death is being investigated as a homicide; however, no suspect has been named, according to KSBW.

Sedano's body was discovered around 9:40 a.m. Sunday near Eureka Canyon Road and Grizzly Flat Road in the mountains.

Officials said the body was that of a Watsonville woman reported missing Saturday.

Her family reported her missing to Watsonville police after their texts and calls to the woman went unanswered, which they said was unusual. At around 9:20 p.m on Saturday, Sedano's partner, Joshua Gonzalez, called the Watsonville Police Department from outside the station, threatening to harm their 3-year-old daughter, the department said.

An officer who exited his patrol car ordered Gonzalez to drop a knife he was holding. Ignoring the officer’s command, Gonzalez charged at the officer, who then shot Gonzalez. He was injured and taken to a trauma center in another county, where he is listed in stable condition, according to police.

The child was not harmed and is with relatives.

While Gonzalez is in custody for threatening the child, he has not been named as a suspect in Sedano's death.