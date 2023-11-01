Woman dies after Tenderloin stabbing

A woman died water being stabbed in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood on Monday evening, the San Francisco Police Department said.

Around 7:18 p.m., SFPD was called to the 300 block of Leavenworth Street on a report of a woman who was suffering from stab wounds. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries in the stabbing, and she died after being transported to a local hospital.

SFPD is investigating the case as a homicide. No arrest has been made, and police are still looking for more information.

Anyone who knows anything about the stabbing is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444. Community members can also text a tip to TIP411. Those who report information can choose to stay anonymous.