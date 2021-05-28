Woman facing hate-crime charges in assault on 2 Asian-American SF hospital workers

article

San Francisco's district attorney's office has filed hate crimes in connection with a pair of assaults at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

This all unfolded Monday morning, when two Asian-American hospital workers were assaulted and now the suspect is in jail facing battery charges and hate crime allegations.

The hospital confirms that two staff members were assaulted Monday in an apparently racially motivated attack.

As first reported, by Mission Local, the hospital sent a message to staff detailing the incident, saying the staff members were attacked in Building 5 which houses numerous treatment facilities ranging from surgical clinics to podiatry and pain management.

Hospital officials said that those workers received treatment, and that a suspect was in custody.

"Owing to the great number of violent acts directed at the Asian community, we take this incident very seriously, and the assault is being investigated as a racially motivated crime," said Brent Andrew, Chief Communications Officer Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

San Francisco Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies arrested 35-year-old Angelina Balenzuela on numerous battery charges and for violating the civil rights of the victims.

San Francisco's District Attorney Chesa Boudin's office has now confirmed that suspect has been formally charged with hate crimes.

The suspect in this case, Angelina Balenzuela, is still in jail. The next court date has been scheduled for June 11.