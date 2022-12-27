Woman fatally shot outside Antioch home; neighbor person of interest

A woman was shot and killed outside her Antioch home Tuesday afternoon according to police.

Authorities said the victim's neighbor is a person of interest in the case and is in custody.

The shooting happened was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to a local hospital where she died.

Investigators have not yet determined the motive for the shooting but are looking into whether a possible argument is what led up to the incident.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.