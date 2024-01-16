Woman fatally struck while crossing street in East Oakland hit-and-run

article

A woman was struck and killed in a crosswalk in East Oakland on Sunday morning by a hit-and-run driver, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Officers arrived in the 9000 block of MacArthur Boulevard just before 9 a.m. to assist a woman who had been crossing the street when she was struck by a car.

Investigators learned that she had been walking southbound in the west crosswalk in the westbound lane when a white, four-door Cadillac DeVille traveling westbound struck her. The driver of the Cadillac fled the scene, according to police.

The woman, an Oakland resident, was treated at the scene by first responders but later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Police do not know at this time if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the collision and this is an active investigation. Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to call the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.