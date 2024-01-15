At least 150 vehicles reported in Oakland sideshow amid stepped up holiday enforcement

article

Oakland police said it responded to a report of a large sideshow gathering involving upwards of 150 vehicles on Sunday, amid warnings that police would step up enforcement over the long Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

Officers were called to the area of 50th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. They said once patrols arrived, they observed 50 to 75 vehicles dispersing the area.

There was no word on if any arrests were made, but police said the investigation was ongoing.

On Saturday, in anticipation of the holiday weekend, police issued a warning to those who were planning to engage in sideshows.

On social media, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) posted images of vehicles being impounded and wrote, "If you take part in illegal sideshows in Oakland, your vehicle could end up like this: towed and seized with a 30-day hold."

The warning followed what's already been a violent year for sideshow-related incidents in Oakland.

Last week, police released photos of a black Ford Mustang wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on New Year's Day in the area of International Boulevard and 42nd Avenue. Investigators said a 23-year-old woman, who was on a sidewalk, was struck and killed by a car performing doughnuts.

The Oakland Police Department provided photos of a black Ford Mustang sought in connection with a deadly hit-and-run at a sideshow on January 1, 2024.

It was reportedly the second fatality on New Year’s Day involving a sideshow. The Mercury News reported 19-year-old Julian Barajas-Lopez was killed in the 1900 block of 36th Avenue when a fight broke out during a sideshow early Jan. 1.

Police said gunfire erupted into the crowd and Barajas-Lopez was struck in the back.

OPD alerted the public that additional resources would be used to crack down on the illegal and dangerous activity and warned, "Violent, disruptive, and illegal behavior will not be tolerated."



