Woman found dead from gunshot wound at Napa Valley resort

The Napa County Sheriff's Department is investigating the suspicious death of a woman at a Napa Valley resort.

The victim, 24-year-old Ahmyiah Iman Pinkney, of Sacramento, was found dead from a gunshot wound on Thursday morning inside a hotel room.

Officials said dispatch got a 9-1-1 call about a shooting at the Bardessono Hotel in the town of Yountville at around 7:20 a.m. Sheriff's deputies made contact with the 9-1-1 caller and entered the room where the victim was.

Detectives determined this to be a suspicious death. Officials said there is no known threat to public safety, but informed that this is an active and ongoing investigation.

No further details about the shooting were immediately available.