Woman found dead in Fairfield parking lot

A woman was found dead in a parking lot in Fairfield on Wednesday morning and police said they are considering the case a suspicious death.

Someone alerted Fairfield police shortly after 6 a.m. that someone was lying down and unresponsive in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Travis Boulevard. First responders arrived and pronounced the woman dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators did not find any obvious signs of trauma on the woman, who is believed to be in her 30s and has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department's investigations bureau at (707) 428-7600.