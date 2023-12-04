Woman found dead in San Jose home

San Jose police say they are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a home with clear signs of physical trauma.

Officers responded to a home on Thelma Way in San Jose just after 5 p.m. on December 3, for a report of a body found.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.

Her death is the city's 31st homicide of 2023.

Police are urging anyone with information about the woman's death to give them a call (408) 277-5283 or make an anonymous tip to Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-STOP.

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.