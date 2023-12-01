Woman found dead of suspected homicide in Pacific Heights Thursday evening

article

A woman was found dead of a suspected homicide in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood on Thursday evening, according to police.

Officers responded at 7:12 p.m. to a request for a well-being check at a residential building in the 3200 block of Clay Street and arrived to find the woman, who was pronounced dead, San Francisco police said.

Police did not release any other information about how she died, but said the department's homicide detail is investigating the case. No arrest has been made as of Friday afternoon and no suspect details have been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.

