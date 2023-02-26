2 in critical condition following string of overnight Oakland shootings

article

Multiple people are in critical condition after two overnight shootings in Oakland.

According to Oakland police, the first shooting happened on the 8500 block of International Blvd. just before midnight on Saturday. When police arrived, they found one victim who had been shot. The person was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The second shooting happened at approximately 1:15 a.m. on the 700 block of Webster St. Officials said they found one victim with a gun shot wound, and they were transferred to a hospital.

Both shootings are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510)238-3426.