Woman groped by Millbrae mountain bike rider, authorities say

A woman walking on a trail in Millbrae said she was groped from behind by a man who fled on a mountain bike, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's office.

The 28-year-old victim said she was walking on the Spur Trail, along Millbrae Avenue, at around 7:35 p.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff's department.

The assailant fled on a mountain bike in the direction of South Ashton Avenue, authorities said.

The groper was described as an approximately 30-year-old suspect who stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and wore a Wall Street Journal black hoodie.

The sheriff's office did not capture the suspect, but said there would be increased patrols in the area.