Woman in her 90s slept through Palo Alto home burglary, jewelry missing

Police in Palo Alto are investigating a residential burglary where a woman slept through the incident and her jewelry was stolen.

Officials said the burglary on the 800 block of Barron Avenue happened on Tuesday night. At around 10:40 p.m., dispatch received a call reporting the incident.

The resident, a woman in her nineties, slept through the burglary, but was awakened by a phone call from her security alarm company, police said. The security company said the alarm was set off at 10:20 p.m.

The woman was checked on by her daughter who lives nearby. The daughter had also received a call from the security company. When the daughter arrived at her mother's home, she found the front door open and called police.

Police said the unknown suspect was able to rummage through drawers in multiple rooms at the residence and that they may have gained access to the home through an unlocked door.

The suspect and the victim never had contact, but the victim reported that several jewelry pieces were missing from her bedroom.

Police mentioned a July 27 residential burglary in their press release, but said there is no evidence these two burglaries are connected.

Police said the suspect remains at large. There was no description of the suspect.