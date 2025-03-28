Woman on her way to work killed by a hit-and-run driver in Brisbane

A woman driving to work from her home in Lodi was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Brisbane early Monday morning.

Police were able to identify, locate and arrest suspect Hector Delatorre-Jiminez of San Mateo six hours later the same day.

But on Thursday night, the victim's daughters told KTVU they fear their mother, Rosa Baez, won't get justice.

The deadly crash happened along Bayshore Boulevard as Baez was arriving at the Amazon facility to work, a job she started three weeks ago.

They said their mother was someone you can always count on and that she was just trying to make a living.

She drove all the way to Brisbane from Lodi because she needed to make money to pay bills.

Daughters Pearl Sanchez and Clarissa Spivey described their mother as a hard worker and determined.

They said Baez was making a left turn in front of the Amazon facility where she was set to pick up packages for delivery about 5:15 a.m..

The suspect driver ran a red light and crashed into Baez and also collided with a second vehicle.

"Without question, witnesses said he appeared to be speeding," said San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.

The driver fled the scene on foot.

Baez died at the hospital.

The other driver that the suspect also crashed into suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Delatorre-Jiminez was arraigned in court on Wednesday.

"He's 37 years old. At that age, you have enough life experience to know what is right, what is wrong," said Spivey.

The prosecution asked for bail to be set at $150,000.

"Because of the reckless action of this one man, a life ends. It's horrible. I feel so badly for the family," said Wagstaffe.

But the judge released the suspect on his own recognizance.

Delatorre-Jiminez was supposed to check in with the San Mateo County Probation Department on Thursday to be fitted with a GPS ankle monitor.

But the victim's family told KTVU the Probation Department informed them the suspect failed to check in and comply with the court order.

District Attorney Wagstaffe said there should be a warrant out for Delatorre-Jiminez's arrest.

"It's only fair that he answers and justice be brought here and face the consequences for his action," said Sanchez.

Delatorre-Jiminez faces charges including vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run.

Baez's family said she was religious and loved her children and grandchildren.



Her daughters have started an online fundraiser to help with funeral expenses.

