Woman in custody after fatally stabbing man in Pittsburg domestic dispute, police say

article

A woman is in custody after fatally stabbing a man in Pittsburg in what police are calling a domestic violence incident, officials say.

Pittsburg police officers responded to Belmont Apartments on 1010 Power Avenue at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, police said.

Police said a man and woman were involved in a fight inside an apartment and that the man was stabbed in the chest.

Officers and Contra Costa Fire personnel tried to save the man's life, but he died. The victim was not identified. The woman, who was also not identified, was taken into custody. Police said she will be transported to the Martinez Detention Facility.

Police did not have further details on what led up to the stabbing. The investigation is ongoing.