Woman injured in shooting at a playground in San Francisco

A shooting at a playground in San Francisco's Bayview District injured a 36-year-old woman Sunday evening, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 5:21 p.m. in the 900 block of Gilman Avenue. Three suspects approached the victim at the playground and one opened fire, striking the woman in the hand.

The suspects then fled, and the woman was treated at a hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

No detailed descriptions were immediately available for the three male suspects, who remain at large. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.