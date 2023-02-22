Expand / Collapse search
Woman jumps to death after 2-car collision near MacArthur Maze

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 9:04AM
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman died after jumping over a guardrail on the MacArthur Maze following a two-car collision Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

At about 4:30 a.m., two cars crashed on the Interstate 580 westbound to the Interstate 80 eastbound connector in Oakland, CHP Officer Adib Zeid said. 

For some reason, a woman in one of the cars jumped over a guardrail and landed about 10 to 20 feet down, Zeid said. 

She made it to 34th and Hannah streets in Oakland, where she collapsed, Zeid said. 

Medical crews found her, and tried to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, Zeid said. 

The original crash was cleared about 5 a.m.

There were no other reported injuries. 