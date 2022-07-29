San Francisco road-rage shooting suspects face attempted murder charge

Two people are in custody and facing multiple criminal charges for their alleged roles in a road-rage shooting in San Francisco and crash that caused a truck to roll over, police said.

The shooting happened when a driver fired a single shot before taking off from Lombard and Laguna streets on Wednesday

Police later spotted that driver's car and chased it for a short distance before the fleeing driver collided with a truck, according to police.

Marcus Yingling, 28, of Pittsburg was arrested along with Sonya Orozco, 30, of Vallejo.

SEE ALSO: Unmarked police vehicle stolen in San Francisco's Union Square, suspect arrested following crash

The pair of suspects face a number of charges, including suspicion of attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The driver of the truck that flipped on its side was treated for minor injuries at the site of the crash

