Woman killed in Cupertino crash by suspected drunk driver

A woman was killed and a man hospitalized with major injuries in a crash Saturday night in Cupertino involving a suspected drunken driver with two previous DUI convictions, authorities said.

The wreck was reported shortly after 11 p.m. on northbound Interstate Highway 280 south of Wolfe Road, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

The two cars were found off the road and one of them, a Nissan Ultima, had run into a tree.

A female passenger in the Ultima was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. Her name was not released. A man driving the Ultima was taken to a hospital with major injuries.

Authorities found no one inside the other car, a Nissan Sentra that had front-end damage. About an hour later, the driver was located nearby. He was medically cleared, then arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities said.

He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail. The suspect has two previous DUI convictions, the CHP said.

The crash and investigation closed the Wolfe Road offramp from the freeway for about four hours.