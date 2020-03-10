Woman killed in hit-and-run in Oakland

A 65-year-old woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver in East Oakland on Tuesday morning, police said.

The woman, who was an Oakland resident, was crossing the street when a vehicle traveling west in the 6200 block of Bancroft Avenue, near 62nd Avenue, struck her at 6:54 a.m., according to police.

Officers who responded to the collision found the woman down on the roadway and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver who struck and killed the woman continued driving west on Bancroft and fled the scene, according to police.

The vehicle is described by police as a late 1990s white Toyota Camry with possible front-end damage.

Police said they do not know at this time if alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision.

The case is still being investigated and Oakland police said anyone with information about it is asked to contact their traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.