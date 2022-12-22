Woman killed in hit-and-run near Concord airport Wednesday

article

A woman died in a hit-and-run near Concord's Buchanan Field Airport on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported around 8:50 p.m. on Marsh Drive, a street bordering the airport, near Aria Drive. The woman was outside of her parked Dodge Caliber when a vehicle going north hit her and her car, CHP officials said.

The driver didn't stop and the CHP did not release any description of the vehicle or suspect. The name of the woman who died was not immediately available from the Contra Costa County coroner's office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.





