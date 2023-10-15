18-year-old young woman killed, 17-year-old girl injured in Oakland shooting

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Oakland that killed an 18-year-old girl Saturday night, one of three homicides in the city over the weekend.

Her death was reported around 11:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of Bancroft Ave., just a mile south of the Oakland Zoo.

According to the East Bay Times, paramedics tried to perform life-saving measures, but the 18-year-old sustained gunshot wounds was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim a 17-year-old girl, was later treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds and was linked to the same case.

She is now in stable condition.

Oakland has now seen 103 homicides this year, the same number as all of last year.

The 100th homicide was reached on Friday about 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of 34th Avenue, which is the site of Peralta Hacienda Historical Park.

Oakland City Councilman Dan Kalb, who is running for state senate, is holding a public safety meeting Monday at 6 p.m. along with police at the Beebe Memorial Cathedral.

Anyone with information may call the police at 510-238-3426 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.