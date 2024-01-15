Woman in hospital gown goes missing in Alameda

Police are searching for a woman who went missing in Alameda on Sunday evening, according to the Alameda Police Department.

Candice Patterson was last seen near the 2000 block of Clinton Avenue, just one block away from Alameda Hospital. Police say she was last seen wearing a blue hospital gown, black leggings and yellow socks. She does not have her phone or any money with her, police said.

APD has contacted neighboring agencies to share details. Anyone who has any information that could lead to Patterson's whereabouts is asked to call APD at 510-337-8340.