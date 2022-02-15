Expand / Collapse search

Woman on motorcycle dies in San Jose; 15th fatal crash victim of year

By KTVU staff
San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman riding on a motorcycle died early Tuesday morning, making her the 15th fatal crash victim in San Jose of 2022, police said. 

Sgt. Christian Camarillo said the woman was riding south on San Tomas Expressway approaching the intersection with Payne Avenue about 1:15 a.m. 

She left the road and hit the curb, striking the center median of westbound Payne Avenue. 

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, she was  pronounced dead, police said, adding that she had been wearing a helment. 

Anyone with information should contact Detective Bowman #4461 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.

