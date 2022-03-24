Woman punched in the face in unprovoked attack on subway in Brooklyn

Police are searching for two men involved in the unprovoked attack of a woman and the man who came to her defense aboard a subway train in Downtown Brooklyn.

On Mar. 2 at about 5:25 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was traveling on a southbound A train as it approached the Jay Street Station when she was suddenly punched and kicked in the face multiple times by the suspects, said police.

When a 29-year-old man tried to intervene, he was punched in the face multiple times, too.

The suspects then fled at the Jay Street Station.

The woman was taken to Cobble Hill Hospital in stable condition. The male victim refused medical attention.

Police released video of the suspects. In it, one of the suspects appears to be smiling as he walks into the subway station.

Anyone with information about the unprovoked assaults is encouraged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or online at the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential, cops say.

The attack occurred on the same day as a man struck a woman with feces at a Bronx subway station . Authorities charged Frank Abrokwa, 37, with forcible touching, menacing, disorderly conduct and harassment.

