SFPD: Woman riding scooter fatally struck in hit-and-run

San Francisco police were seeking the driver of a hit-and-run collision that took the life of a woman who was on a scooter.

On Sunday, around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to Turk and Taylor streets in the Tenderloin neighborhood on a report of a motor vehicle collision.

Police arrived on scene and located a woman who had been struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter. Video from crime reporting network, Citizen, showed first responders tending to the victim and witnesses in the area.

Emergency crews rushed the victim to a hospital, where police said she died from her injuries.

Coroner’s officials later identified her as 34-year-old Rosalyn Barnett of San Francisco.

Investigators said the suspect "fled the scene after the collision." The suspect's vehicle was described as a black unknown model, according to a police report.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the case to call the San Francisco Police Department's tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text information to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tips may be submitted anonymously.